Nguyen Lan Thang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi ( VNA) - Hanoi’s police have taken a man into custody as they are investigating his allegations of “making, storing, distributing or disseminating information, documents and items against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 17 of the 2015 Penal Code (revised in 2017).



The municipal Department of Public Security said on July 5 that the police have arrested 47-year-old Nguyen Lan Thang who lives in the city’s Dong Da district.



The decision to detain Thang was approved by the Hanoi People’s Procuracy.



Further investigation into the case is underway./.