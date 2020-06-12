Society COVID-19: More than 800 domestic helpers receive financial support More than 800 women engaged by JupViec.vn - a firm providing domestic help services in Hanoi and HCM City - will benefit from an aid package of over 1.6 billion VND (68,621 USD) provided on June 12 to help them overcome difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society International Day of Yoga to be held in Quang Ninh The Indian Government has selected October 30 Square in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh as the venue for the International Day of Yoga.

Society Programme gives prompt facelift to rural areas The national target programme on new-style rural area building has given a facelift to rural areas over the pat nearly decade, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

Society Uc Ky sticky rice soy sauce Thai Nguyen is not only a place famous for its green tea or many scenic spots and historical sites, but also a place with extremely unique culinary culture which has a wide range of specialties bearing the essence of the mountains, including Uc Ky sticky rice soy souce.