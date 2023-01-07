Hanoi police seize 98kg of synthetic drugs sent from Germany
Police and customs officers of Hanoi have seized 98kg of synthetic drugs sent from Germany, police authorities announced on January 6.
The drugs confiscated by Hanoi police. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Police and customs officers of Hanoi have seized 98kg of synthetic drugs sent from Germany, police authorities announced on January 6.
Colonel Pham Quynh, deputy head of the Drug Crime Investigation Department under Hanoi Police, said three people have been arrested.
Upon examining suspicious parcels sent from Germany to Vietnam via Noi Bai International Airport, the police and customs found and seized 98 kg of synthetic drugs, he said.
The drugs confiscated include 45 kg of ecstasy (MDMA) and 53 kg of ketamine hidden in parcels.
Quynh said the drug traffickers took advantage of the express delivery to illegal transport drugs from abroad to Vietnam. They drugs were hidden in goods such as coffee-making machines, air purifiers and candy bags to escape the inspection of the authorities.
According to a report of Hanoi’s Drug Crime Investigation Department, from November 15, 2022 to January 5, 2023, the local police busted 472 cases and arrested 734 people for their drug related crimes, confiscating more than 110.1 kg of drugs.
Vietnamese law stipulates that those convicted of smuggling over 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine are punishable by death. Making or trading 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal drugs also carries the death penalty./.