Society Yen Bai launches 20 ADB-funded projects The northern mountainous province of Yen Bai has incorporated and prioritised resources for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions for the 2021-2025 period at a total cost of over 14 trillion VND (608 million USD).

Society Condolences to Vietnamese Catholic community over passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has cabled his condolences to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam (CBCV), Catholic dignitaries, priests, and community on the recent passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Society VNA General Director underlines directions to fulfil 2023 tasks Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Vu Viet Trang has asked for upholding fundamental values, quickly grasping and adapting to situation, and mastering modern technology to effectively fulfil the agency's goals set for 2023.

Society An Giang: Authorities pay pre-Tet visit to border forces Representatives of the authorities in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on January 6 paid visits to officers and soldiers of the local border guard and forces on duty along the Vietnam-Cambodia border line ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.