Environment Measures sought to facilitate offshore wind power development The Danish Embassy in Vietnam and the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) jointly held a conference in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to promote the development of offshore wind power in Vietnam.

Environment Endangered animals to be protected in Quang Ngai, Dong Nai provinces The People’s Committee of central province of Quang Ngai has assigned the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to work with relevant agencies and localities for measures and a plan on preserving rare monkeys on Hon Tra Island in Binh Son district’s Binh Dong Commune.

Environment Fulbright University helps improve natural capital management in Mekong Delta Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho had a working session with a delegation from Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management (FSPPM) under Fulbright University Vietnam on the implementation of the Natural Capital Management project in the Mekong Delta region.