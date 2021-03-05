Attackers at the police station (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi police on March 5 summoned three persons suspected of sexually attacking foreign women in Tay Ho district.



They also confessed to commit the act as reported by victims.



The same day, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh also asked the municipal People’s Committee to direct competent agencies to promptly verify behaviours of harassment against women around the West Lake as recently reported by the media.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh requested local police to seriously punish offenders and take measures to prevent similar occurrence.



Director of the municipal police Lieut. Gen Nguyen Hai Trung assigned the criminal police office to work with Tay Ho district’s counterparts to promptly investigate the case and punish those who committed such acts in line with the law./