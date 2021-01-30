Hanoi postpones many cultural activities due to COVID-19
A number of cultural activities celebrating the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) in Hanoi have been postponed in the face of a new COVID-19 outbreak.
Peach blossoms, a symbol of Tet, are sold on a street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A number of cultural activities celebrating the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) in Hanoi have been postponed in the face of a new COVID-19 outbreak.
They include the inauguration of a community space in Phuc Tan ward of Hoan Kiem district, initially slated for January 31. This space surrounds an old 500m-long wall along the Red River that has been transformed into an area for artworks made from recycled materials.
Another delayed event is a Tet market planned to be held in the Duong Lam ancient village of Son Tay town on January 30. It was set to reenact activities of a traditional Tet market, including making chung cakes and other traditional dishes, folk games, and cultural activities.
A roundtable on the buffalo, the zodiac sign for 2021, in the life of Vietnamese people was also cancelled. It was initially scheduled to take place in the Old Quarter on January 30.
The opening ceremony of a flower market on the Phung Hung pedestrian street on late January 29 was also called off to prevent mass gathering.
A number of Tet celebrations have been planned in Hanoi. However, due to complex developments of COVID-19, its organisers are also considering postponement and waiting for further directions from the city’s authorities./.