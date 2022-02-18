Hanoi postpones school reopenning plan for grades 1 to 6 in inner districts
The People’s Committee of Hanoi on February 18 agreed with the city Department of Education and Training's proposal to adjust the plan to allow students from grades one to six in 12 inner districts to return to school for face-to-face learning from February 21.
Under a decision signed by Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee on February 18, the committee approved the department's proposal to postpone the plan, which means the students will continue their online learning until further notice.
Earlier on February 9, the city Department of Education and Training proposed that students from grades one to six will return to school from February 21, which was approved by the municipal People’s Committee.
However, the pandemic has worsened in the capital city with high number of new cases in the community every day. Moreover, it is forecast that a severe cold spell will hit Hanoi soon. Besides, a high rate of parents did not agree to let their children return to school in the present situation, reasoned the city's education department.
The decision aims to ensure safety for children against the pandemic.
From February 10, students from grades 1-12 of 17 outlying districts and a township returned to schools.
Students from grades 7-12 in 12 urban districts have also resumed in-person learning./.