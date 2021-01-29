Hanoi prepared to cope with COVID-19 in all circumstances
Hanoi will test all people who have returned from Quang Ninh province and Hai Duong’s Chi Linh city, which have been hit by the latest COVID-9 outbreaks, since January 14.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh on January 28 night issued an urgent official dispatch to the city’s departments, agencies and People’s Committees at all levels to prepare for any COVID-19 response scenario. The city expects to complete the testing by February 1.
The Department of Health was asked to cooperate with local authorities to trace, identify, offer testing and monitor the health of people who have returned from the outbreak-affected areas and those who have been in contact with returnees.
The department would also closely work with the Health Ministry’s Preventive Medicine Department and health departments of other localities, particularly Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces to trace suspected cases.
Local hospitals and healthcare units were asked to tighten disease prevention and control measures.
The chairman asked for tightened controls on entry, health monitoring and quarantine, especially measures to prevent infections in quarantine areas or spread to the community.
Agencies were also asked to instruct people to strictly follow the health ministry’s 5K (in Vietnamese) message: Khau trang (face mask) – Khu khuan (disinfection) – Khoang cach (distance) – Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).
Authorities also called on people report suspected cases of illegal entries or violations in disease prevention and control.
Police would cooperate with relevant units to tighten inspections, detection and prevention of illegal entries. The army would continue to help the health department, districts and townships to arrange sufficient quarantine areas in case the pandemic resurges in the city.
Media outlets were asked to help people understand and implement requirements and recommendations by the health ministry, National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and city authorities.
The transport department will increase oversight at coach and railway stations, as well as over public transportation.
Coach operators have to record information of passengers who travel on inter-provincial routes, particularly those going to or from localities with reported community infections.
The department on January 28 ordered the suspension of road transport between the capital city and the northern province of Quang Ninh.
At the same time, the department asked all transport services to strictly apply measures to prevent the spread of the virus, by requesting drivers and passengers to wear face masks throughout their trips and providing hand sanitisers.
The Department of Culture and Sports would review and consult the municipal People’s Committee about the organisations of festivals and events.
The Department of Industry and Trade will introduce inspections at shopping centres, supermarkets, markets and convenience stores. Shoppers must wear face masks and keep a safe distance.
Vietnam recorded nine new community infections of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours as of 6am on January 29.
Among those, there is one living in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung district. The patient had been in close contact with a security worker at the Van Don International Airport, who tested positive on January 27./.