Health Delegates, reporters, staff at National Party Congress tested for COVID-19 COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi have been raised to the highest level after clusters of community coronavirus cases were detected in northern provinces after nearly two months in which the country did not record local infections.

Health Mobile app launched to improve health care for the elderly The first mobile application S-Health was introduced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ministry of Health’s General Office for Population and Family Planning and the Vietnam Association of the Elderlyon January 29 to provide free healthcare information and services for the elderly in Vietnam.

Health HCM City tightens COVID-19 prevention measures Ho Chi Minh City has called for tighter measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday after Vietnam identified 82 new COVID-19 cases related to the two that were diagnosed on January 27, the highest number recorded in a single day in the country.

Health Vietnam records nine more community COVID-19 infections Vietnam recorded nine new community infections of COVID-19 over the past 12 hours as of 6am on January 29, according the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.