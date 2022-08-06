Hanoi prepares for 3.7 billion USD Ring Road No.4 project
The Standing Committee of the Hanoi Party Committee, on Friday, had a meeting with authorities of neighbouring provinces of Hung Yen and Bac Ninh to discuss the implementation of the all-important Ring Road No. 4 project.
Hanoi hosts a meeting with two neighbouring provinces of Hung Yen and Bac Ninh on Ring Road No.4 project on August 5. (Photo: VNA)
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung said that the city had set up a steering committee for building Ring Road No. 4 after the National Assembly issued a resolution on the project.
As the governing body, the Hanoi Party Committee directed offices to draw up a plan of investment for the road's construction.
The plan had been sent to the provinces of Hung Yen and Bac Ninh for comment.
Dung asked localities to show determination, solidarity, focus and coordination with ministries and central agencies to implement the project well.
According to Deputy Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan, the investment policy for the project was approved by the National Assembly in Resolution No. 56/2022/QH15 dated June 16, 2022, with a scale of 112.8km and the total preliminary investment was 85.813 trillion VND (3.68 billion USD).
The preparation for the project’s investment and implementation is scheduled to start this year, complete in 2026 and be put into operation from 2027, Tuan said.
The component projects will be carried out similar to Group A projects in accordance with the law on public investment and approved by the People’s Committee.
Under the NA resolution on the project, the head of competent agency is allowed to consider and decide on contractor appointments during the implementation of bidding packages of consultancy, technical infrastructure relocation, compensation, support and resettlement.
He said that within two years since the resolution was approved and during the project implemented, the construction contractor would not be required to submit a licence for exploiting minerals to make building materials.
Ring Road No. 4 consists of seven component projects, operating independently, in which three component projects are to implement compensation and relocation in Hanoi, Hung Yen and Bac Ninh in the form of public investment; three projects are to invest in the construction of related roads in Hanoi, Hung Yen and Bac Ninh in the form of public investment; and a project is to build the expressway system in the form of public-private partnership.
The section in Hanoi is 58.2km long and passes through seven districts: Soc Son, Me Linh, Hoai Duc, Dan Phuong, Thanh Oai, Thuong Tin and Ha Dong.
To stay on schedule, the People’s Committee proposed the Party Committee allow the State Audit to audit the investment project in parallel with the progress of the construction as well as to permit offices to approve and implement investment projects in the construction of resettlement areas.
According to article 111 of the 2013 Land Law, the People’s Committee should be allowed to use the City Development Investment Fund to make compensation and site clearance according to the master plan and land use approved by the competent State agency.
Hung Yen and Bac Ninh provinces were requested to review and coordinate to implement of the project with Hanoi.
In the meeting, leaders of Hanoi, Hung Yen and Bac Ninh also discussed six other issues: planning work, planning management, land management within the scope of the project, the preparation of property dossiers and site clearance, difficulties and obstacles in balancing capital sources for the project./.