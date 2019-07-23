Hanoi’s authorities have presented more than 387,000 gift packages valued at over 156 billion VND (6.7 million USD) to social policy beneficiaries on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn

– Hanoi’s authorities have presented more than 387,000 gift packages valued at over 156 billion VND (6.7 million USD) to social policy beneficiaries on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).Of those, 121,792 gift packages presented by the President were handed over to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, war invalids, sick soldiers and Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.The city also granted 121,663 gifts worth 95 trillion VND (4.05 million USD) which was sourced from its budget to the social policy beneficiaries.On this occasion, municipal officials visited and presented gifts to 45 units, including centres for national contributors and AO victims, the municipal AO victims association, and production and business facilities run by local war invalids and sick soldiers.Seventy two outstanding individuals also received gifts, each worth 2.5 million VND (107.5 USD), from the city.Hanoi’s districts and towns allocated their budgets and mobilised financial support from different economic sectors to present 54,455 gifts valued at over 21 billion VND (903,000 USD) to the beneficiaries.The city’s gratitude fund has so far this year raised more than 30.6 billion VND (1.31 million USD) in support of the group of people.-VNA