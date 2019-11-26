Hanoi promotes cooperation with French localities, agencies
The relationship between localities and agencies of France and Hanoi is a model for bilateral relations between the two countries, said French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) receives French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery (Source: VNA)
During a meeting with Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung on November 26, the French diplomat mentioned a number of economic cooperation projects between France and Hanoi, and pledged that France is willing to cooperate with Hanoi in the Metro line No.3 project.
Regarding a project to upgrade Long Bien Bridge, Warnery said that this project is very urgent and very symbolic, so the French side wants to actively participate in.
He added that the French Development Agency (AFD) can fund the project, which is hope to highlight heritage values of Hanoi in particular and Vietnam in general.
Chung said assistance of localities and agencies of France for the implementation of Hanoi's projects plays an important role, helping to promote the capital city’s socio-economic development.
Hanoi is one of the Vietnamese localities has a close cooperation with the French cities of Île-de-France and Toulouse, with many cultural and economic cooperation projects.
The Nhon- Hanoi Station metro line’s elevated section will be completed and put into operation in 2020, Chung said, adding that the municipal authorities assigned the Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board to work with contractors in order to speed up the accomplishment of the project.
Hanoi will include the project to repair and upgrade Long Bien Bridge in its investment portfolio for the 2021-2025 period, he said, expressing his hope that AFD will support Hanoi in conducting pre-feasibility and feasibility studies for the project.
Concerning consultancy solutions to reduce air pollution in Hanoi, Chung said that the city is accelerating the installation of air monitoring stations in Hanoi, and that the city hopes to receive support from the AFD in the work.
Director of AFD in Hanoi Fabrice Richy said that the agency is committed to accompanying Hanoi in reducing air pollution.
According to Richy, the AFD and Hanoi have cooperated in many projects in developing metro, subway, and lighting systems in ancient architecture works. The agency is working with Hanoi's urban railway management board to carry out a project to expand the city’s Metro line No.3.
He hoped that the AFD and the municipal People’s Committee will agree on cooperation contents in 2020, thus further promoting the relationship between the two sides./.