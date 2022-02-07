Hanoi promotes eco-agriculture in combination with tourism
Authority of the capital city of Hanoi has taken measures to fully tap the locality’s advantages of diverse natural ecosystems, rich cultural identity, and favourable geographical position to promote the development of eco-agriculture in combination with tourism.
Located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin, Hong Van commune is an example of success in combining agriculture, traditional craft and tourism.
In recent years, the commune, which is famous for ornamental plants, receives about 70,000 visitors every year, with tourism revenue topping 10 billion VND.
According to Secretary of Hong Van commune’s Party Committee Nguyen Hai Dang, the locality was recognised as a new-style rural area in 2014, and fulfilled all criteria of an advanced new-style rural area in 2019.
To create new breakthroughs for its economic growth, the local authority has focused on agriculture and eco-tourism development, providing new travel services and products.
According to Vice Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Ta Van Tuong, Hanoi has 11 eco-agriculture farms operating under the model of education and experiential tourism, and four involving in agriculture tourism.
Many models of eco-agriculture in combination with tourism have brought high economic efficiency, thus helping improve the living standard and incomes for locals, and give local rural areas a facelift.
Tuong stressed that it is necessary to promote eco-tourism development in connection with rural planning, towards promoting sustainable development of this model in the future.
According to Vice Director of the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences Dao The Anh, Hanoi needs to complete a master plan for rural tourism development, thus creating strong motivations for eco-agriculture tourism development and completing targets in new-style rural area building.
Attention should be also paid to market research, new products and services, promotion activities and technology application, infrastructure development and human resources, he said.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen said along with issuing a plan for developing rural and agriculture tourism-based economy in combination with new-style rural area building in 2021, the municipal authority has taken a series of measures to attract investment in this field.
The city will also promote the community's role towards building modern and friendly agriculture community tourism models./.