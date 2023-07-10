Products of provinces and cities are being displayed within the framework of the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) — The Hanoi Promotion Centre on Investment, Trade and Tourism is hosting an exhibition in Quang Binh province to promote potential and investment opportunities between the capital city and localities in the north-central region.

The exhibition, with the theme "Link to Grow", runs until July 10.

It also aims to help businesses introduce their products, connect and seek business cooperation opportunities, contribute to raising awareness and effectively implement the "Vietnamese people use Vietnamese products" campaign.

Besides, the exhibition introduces achievements, potentials, investment environment and tourist destinations in Hanoi with a view to seek cooperation between Hanoi and other localities.

Typical handicraft products from traditional craft villages in Hà Nội are on show to seek future cooperation with different provinces and cities.

Nguyen Thi Mai Anh, deputy director of the Hanoi Promotion Centre on Investment, Trade and Tourism, said that the city is particularly interested in calling for investment and looking for opportunities for its craft and tourism products to reach other localities across the country.

In the first six months this year, tourists to the capital city increased 2.5 times compared with the same period last year, she said.

Delegates cut ribbon to open the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi People's Committee is instructing continued reforms to further enhance product and service quality to attract more and more tourists from all over the country to the capital city.

The capital city is also pushing ahead with simplification of procedures to call for domestic and international investors and ease enterprises’ difficulties to have more effective cooperation with partners. /.

VNA