Hanoi promotes participation of women in all-level management positions
The People’s Committee of Hanoi has set a target to raise the rate of women holding key positions in state management agencies and local governments to 60 percent by 2025 and 75 percent by 2030.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The People’s Committee of Hanoi has set a target to raise the rate of women holding key positions in state management agencies and local governments to 60 percent by 2025 and 75 percent by 2030.
Women should also account for at least 40 percent in the lists of potential candidates for managing and leading positions in state management agencies at all levels by 2025, and the ratio is expected to rise to 50 percent by 2030, according to the committee's plan.
Another target is to provide training for 75 percent of women in the lists of potential candidates for managing and leading positions in state management agencies at all levels by 2025, and increase the percentage to 90 percent five years later.
In areas resided by ethnic minority groups, there must be ethnic officials in line with the population structure.
These targets were set in the city’s plan to implement the programme “Enhancing equal participation of women in leadership and management positions in different policy-making levels for 2021-2030 period” approved recently by the Prime Minister.
The programme aims to ensure the equal participation of women in leadership and management positions at all administration levels, thus promoting women’s potential and creativeness towards realising the sustainable development goals on gender equality and women’s empowerment.
To realise the goals, the municipal authorities will continue to strengthen the leadership and direction of Party committees and authorities at all levels for the female personnel work, and the implementation of relevant policies, laws and regulations.
The city administration will also promote training for female officials based on personnel development plan, and increase communication campaigns to raise public awareness of gender equality and the role played by women./.