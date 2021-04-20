Hanoi: Q1 exports fall slightly year on year
Hanoi earned 3.118 billion USD from exports in the first quarter of 2021, dropping 1 percent from the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.
Of the total, more than 1.6 billion USD came from shipments by domestic businesses, down 9.3 percent, and over 1.15 billion USD from foreign invested firms, up 9.7 percent.
Some commodities posting export growth in Q1 included mobile phones and accessories (92.4 million USD, up 110 percent), footwear (77.6 million USD, up 24.6 percent), and glass and glassware products (83.7 million USD, up 17.8 percent).
Those with shrunken shipments were transport vehicles and spare parts (283.3 million USD, down 15.7 percent), agricultural products (141.3 million USD, down 30 percent), and petrol and oil (127.1 million USD, down 42.4 percent).
Meanwhile, the capital imported almost 6.99 billion USD worth of goods in the first three months, up 4 percent year on year, including 5.38 billion USD by domestic enterprises and 1.6 billion USD by foreign invested ones, up 4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.
Explaining the export contraction in Q1, Acting Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the key export markets like the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia have continued to adversely impact exports, leading to a sharp decline the shipments of vehicles and spare parts, petrol, and oil./.