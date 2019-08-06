A staff on a five-star train of the Vietnam Railways Corporation, the parent company of the Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Railway Transport JSC (HARACO) and e-wallet and online payment gateway NganLuong.vn signed an agreement on August 6 to offer online booking and payment services for railway tickets.

Railway tickets can be booked and paid for online at dsvn.vn or vetauonline.vn in just a few minutes through the Ngan Luong payment gate in order to bring a quicker, more convenient and secure experience to customers.

Passengers can choose payment options with their ATM card, Visa or Mastercard or QR code – all of the popular and convenient methods that are replacing traditional payments.

A HARACO representative said Vietnam Railway carries around 9 million passengers per year, and HARACO alone has more than five million people using its services annually. The number of passengers booking and paying for railway tickets online has been on the rise.

“The cooperation with NganLuong.vn to expand our payment gateway is designed to improve services and quality as well as diversify payment channels to bring convenience and safety to passengers,” the representative said.

NganLuong.vn now collaborates with more than 40 banks and credit institutions both inside and outside the country such as Standard Chartered, HSBC, Shinhan Bank, SCB, VPBank, MB Bank, Techcombank, TPBank, SeaBank and LienVietPostBank to diversify payment channels for customers.

HARACO and NganLuong.vn are offering 5 percent back for all passengers who book railway tickets online from August 6 to 31.-VNA