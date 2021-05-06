A household business in Hanoi commits to observing COVID-19 prevention and control regulations. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has ordered drastically implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures amid the complex and unexpected developments of the pandemic.

Since the new outbreak hit Vietnam on April 27, the capital city has detected 27 cases, including 22 in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the outskirts district of Dong Anh.

In a directive issued on May 5, Anh asked local administrations at all levels to consider the COVID-19 fight an important, urgent and top priority task in the time ahead, stressing vigilance must be maintained.

The official urged stepping the communication work and promoting the role of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups to encourage the public to join the pandemic combat.

Health declaration and mask wearing are mandatory, Anh said, adding that large gatherings at public places are banned and the physical distancing of at least 1m must be kept.

Anh urged localities to draw up plans in order to ensure safety at medical facilities and make greater efforts in contact tracing, testing and quarantine, and suggested conducting tests at high-risk areas like industrial parks and the areas where many foreign experts are living.

The official also ordered tightening the management at concentrated quarantine establishments, particularly hotels, to prevent cross-infections and pandemic spread among the community./.

