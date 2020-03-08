Society Vietnamese embassy commemorates Algerian journalists Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh and representatives of other Vietnamese agencies in the country on March 8 paid floral tribute to 15 Algerian journalists and technicians who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.

Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

Society Traffic fines to be collected online on trial basis Five localities will pilot the collection of traffic fines on the national public service portal this month, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has said.