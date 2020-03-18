Society HCM City’s youths join hands for social service activities Nearly 200,000 members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, young people, and local residents in Ho Chi Minh City joined hands for a two-week voluntary social service campaign.

Society Infographic Face masks required for all in public places As from March 16, 2020, Việt Nam requires all Vietnamese citizens as well as foreign citizens in Việt Nam to wear face masks in public places where there are many people, such as supermarkets, airports, bus terminals or public transport.

Society COVID-19: periodic inspection on sea-going ships postponed The Vietnam Register (VR) has announced that it will postpone periodic inspection of the registration, management quality and safety of Vietnamese sea-going ships running international routes, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Religious communities asked to join hands in COVID-19 combat Religious communities in Vietnam have been asked to step up COVID-19 prevention and control measures amid complex developments of the pandemic around the world.