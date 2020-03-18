Hanoi ranks first in food safety managment
Inspecting food safety in Ninh Binh province (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi topped the country in terms of the management of food safety over agro-forestry-fishery products in 2019, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s recently-announced rankings.
The capital ranked first with 91.5 out of 100 points, a high jump from the 11th position of the 2018 rankings.
It was followed by the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, and the northern province of Nam Dinh, which held the 2nd and 1st places respectively in the previous rankings.
In 2019, 16 out of 63 provinces and cities were considered to have good practice of food safety management while 45 localities were in the “qualified” group.
The southern provinces of Dong Thap and Binh Duong were not ranked as the ministry did not receive their self-assessment documents.
The ranking on the management of provinces and cities on agro, forestry and fishery products is based on a set of criteria and follows assessment process issued by the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development in 2015.
The quantity of the tasks and management effectiveness are under close scrutiny.
Five elements make up the criteria to score localities, namely efficiency of inspection and punishments of food safety violations; dissemination and education aiming to raise people’s awareness of law implementation; directing food safety management; building capacity on food safety management, and developing safe food supply chains./.