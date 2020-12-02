Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in 11 months
Hanoi attracted 3.2 billion USD of FDI during the last 11 months (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – About 3.2 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) was poured into Hanoi between January and November, accounting for 12.2 percent of total FDI registered in Vietnam so far this year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
This figure made the capital the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period.
Of the sum, 662 million USD was channeled into 464 new projects while over 1.24 billion USD added to 132 existing ones. Foreign investors also spent 1.28 billion USD on contributing capital to or purchasing shares of local enterprises.
In November alone, Hanoi licensed 26 new FDI projects worth 7 million USD, including 26 projects wholly invested by foreigners. Six others were supplemented with 1 million USD. Meanwhile, 52 million USD was spent to contribute capital to or buy shares of local firms.
Since the year’s beginning, the city has also recorded 24,600 new businesses with total registered capital of 303.3 trillion VND (13.2 billion USD), and 5,774 companies resuming operations, data show./.