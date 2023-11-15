According to Hanoi Authority of Planning and Investment, Hanoi expects to attract about 485 million US dollars in the two remaining months of this year. The city will strive to get about 3.2 billion US dollars in FDI next year and about 2.7 billion US dollars in 2025.

As the country is entering a period of deeper economic integration, the city’s Authority considers the business community in general and FDI businesses in particular a key driver of the city’s economic growth and integration.

The municipal People’s Committee requested departments, branches and local authorities to intensify administrative procedure reforms, promptly solve obstacles and boost investment promotion activities.

Investment promotion activities must be carried out economically, practically and effectively. Relevant departments and agencies should provide sufficient information and timely support to investors./.

VNA