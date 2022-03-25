Hanoi ready to welcome tourists
Located in the heart of Hanoi old quarter, Hoan Kiem Lake is a popular place for locals and tourists to stroll around. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists visit Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA)
A large number of people came to have fun on the pedestrian mall around Hoan Kiem Lake on the evening of March 20. (Photo: VNA)
The Huc Bridge is a beautiful construction built to connect the Ngoc Son Temple located in the heart of Hoan Kiem Lake and the lake bank. (Photo: VNA)
Doan Mon is one of the main entrances to the Forbidden City. Basing on construction materials and remaining architectural style of the relics, it can be affirmed that current Doan Mon was built under Le Dynasty and restored in Nguyen Dynastry. (Photo: VNA)
Travel website Wanderlust recently named Tran Quoc Pagoda as one of the 10 most beautiful ancient temples and pagodas in the world. (Photo: VNA)
The double-decker bus city tour is expected to help visitors to explore the capital city from a different view. (Photo: VNP)
The Flag Tower of Hanoi is a tower in Hanoi, Vietnam, which is one of the symbols of the city and once a part of the Hanoi Citadel, a World Heritage Site. Its height is 33.4 m. (Photo: VNA)
Standing in the heart of the city, Hanoi Opera House was located in a beautiful intersection downtown, where five main city roads lead to. The building was completed in 1911 after 10 years of construction, resembling the Opéra Garnier de Paris. (Photo: VNA)