Travel Four European-style resorts in Da Lat for Tet holiday If you are planning a trip to Da Lat during Tet, there are four romantic resorts with European architectural styles you could stay in.

Travel Holidaymakers favour hi-end resorts for Tet Bookings for hotel rooms during Lunar New Year (Tet) festival have surged since early January, especially in four and five-star resorts.

Travel Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, a wonderland on Earth Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of the Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.

Travel Red River Delta listed among 52 best travel destinations in 2022 New York Times has included Red River Delta, home to long-standing craft villages and a century-old cultural heritage, in its annual list of 52 best places to travel in 2022.