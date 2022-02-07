Hanoi receives 105,000 visitors during Lunar New Year holiday
The capital city of Hanoi served over 105,000 tourists during the 9-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday which lasted from January 31 – February 6, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
The most favourite destinations during the period included Ha Noi Zoo (28,000 visitors), Bao Son Paradise Park (15,000 visitors), and Ba Vi National Park (13,000 visitors).
Tourists were mainly local residents, and those from adjacent localities such as Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An.
In the context of complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, relic and cultural destinations in the capital area have not yet been re-opened, while many spring festivals have also been temporarily suspended.
All disease prevention instructions and regulations have been strictly observed at tourist destinations, aiming to ensure the safety of tourists. Most visitors followed the Health Ministry's 5K message, wearing face masks, keeping a safe distance, and washing hands regularly during their trips./.