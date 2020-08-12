Health Vietnam confirms three new COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning Vietnam reported three more COVID-19 cases on August 12 morning, taking the national total to 866, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Sixteen new COVID-19 cases reported on August 11 afternoon The Health Ministry announced that 16 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours, bringing the total number to 863 as of 6 pm on August 11.

Health HCM City steps up surveillance of COVID-19 transmission sources Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Health should continue to thoroughly check transmission sources and risks in the community, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting with the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies, raising total fatalities to 16 A COVID-19 patient, who also suffered from diabetes type 1, long-time debilitation and heart failure, died in the morning of August 11, becoming the 16th fatality in the country.