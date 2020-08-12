Hanoi receives 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits from Vinamilk
The Hanoi authorities and health officials, on August 11, received 50,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits worth 5 billon VND (214,676 USD) as a gift from the Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk).
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the hand-over ceremony, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Hanoi chapter Nguyen Lan Huong lauded the support, saying these kits will help the capital speed up the collection of samples of all locals returning from Da Nang city, the latest pandemic hotspot.
She said Hanoi is making all-out efforts to contain the disease and highlighted the importance of assistance from businesses, particularly Vinamilk, to such efforts.
Nguyen Thi Minh Tam from Vinamilk said engagement in the fight against COVID-19 is the responsibility and task of all society.
Vinamilk hopes the kits will help ease pressure at hotspots of the pandemic and detect infected cases quicker for better treatment, she noted.
Earlier, on August 6, a meeting of the municipal steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control unveiled that Hanoi was facing difficulties purchasing medical equipment for testing. Local authorities and health department have asked philanthropists to donate kits for Real-time – PRC tests.
All medical facilities in the capital are capable of testing between 9,000 and 10,000 samples a day./.