A worker sprays anti-mosquito chemical at a residential area (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi recorded additional 232 dengue fever cases from July 22-28, up 63 cases from the previous week, reported the municipal Health Department on July 29.



Infections scatter in 104 wards and communes of 23 districts and townships.



Since early this year, the city has reported 1,604 dengue fever cases, nearly 90 percent of which have been recovered and there has been no death.



The figure nationwide during the period has surpassed 105,000, including 10 fatalities.



Hanoi also posted 18 measles and hand-foot-mouth disease cases.-VNA