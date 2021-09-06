A scene in a song by Kelvin Chinh (Screenshot photo) Hanoi (VNA) - The



Upon the launch of the campaign, as many as 65 songs and 165 poems by 111 authors were submitted. Of them, 40 songs and 70 poems have been selected by the jurors.



To encourage the fight against COVID-19, the eight works will be broadcast on the local systems of loudspeakers across the capital city along with channels of the Hanoi Radio and Television Broadcasting.



Donations to the programme will be used to purchase essentials for disadvantaged labourers affected by COVID-19, medics and frontline workers.

Launched by the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee, the Vietnam Volunteer Centre and relevant agencies, with the participation of leading artists, the online monthly music programme aims to help ease difficulties of pandemic-hit people and raise funds for the welfare packages for the vulnerable.



After three episodes, it has raised over 1.6 billion VND (70,265 USD) in cash and kinds, along with 20,000 N95 face masks./.