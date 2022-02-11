Hanoi releases tourism recovery roadmap for 2022 – 2023
Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.
Double-decker bus runs in downtown Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will focus on serving domestic visitors with COVID-19 preventive rules remaining in place during the first stage of its tourism recovery roadmap from 2022 – 2023, recently released by the municipal People’s Committee.
According to the roadmap, the first stage runs throughout the first half of 2022. During the stage, the scale of all tourism activities must be decided based on the level of COVID-19 risk in certain areas. The city is viewing the domestic market as the main driver of growth and recovery.
Visitors take a tour around Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam, one of the city's most popular tourist sites. (Photo: VNA)All restrictions are expected to be lifted in the second phase in the third quarter of the year. Hanoi will welcome back foreign tourists in accordance with the government’s border reopening roadmap. The city plans to pay heed to major markets with relatively high vaccine coverage and effective virus control, once foreign tourists are allowed to re-enter Vietnam.
The local tourism department is requested to build uniform guidelines and regulations on tourism activities and implement measures to boost the sustainable development of the industry in Hanoi./.