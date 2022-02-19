Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists despite Covid-19
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.
VNA
