Hanoi remains top on travellers’ lists
Although Covid-19 travel restrictions severely hit Vietnam’s tourism sector last year, the capital city of Hanoi has remained at the top of global travellers’ wish lists.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicCPV’s leadership a decisive factor in victory in August Revolution in 1945
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has properly devised the platform and the revolutionary path for the country. In different periods, depending on the situation, the Party adjusted its policies, guidelines, and tasks in a timely manner while remaining consistent in terms of revolutionary goals and methods.
See more
InfographicHa Long Bay ranks fifth among world's 10 most beautiful places
The Travel magazine of Canada has named 10 most beautiful places of the world in 2022, with Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province occupying the fifth place.
InfographicHa Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia
The travel magazine The Travel has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.
InfographicTop 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022
Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.
InfographicHoi An among 25 best cities of the world in 2022: Travel + Leisure
Hoi An, the sole representative of Vietnam, is ranked 20th among the 25 best cities of the world in 2022, as voted by readers of Travel + Leisure US travel magazine.
InfographicHa Long Bay: A world wonder with global value
Ha Long Bay, in the Gulf of Tonkin, includes some 1,600 islands and islets, forming a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars. The site's outstanding scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest.