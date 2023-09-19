Videos Ha Long Bay-Cat Ba Archipelago recognised as world heritage Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in the northern province of Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city has been officially recognised as a world natural heritage.

Travel German news site introduces overlooked destinations in Vietnam The German travel news site reisereporter.de has posted an article introducing hidden treasures and natural wonders that are often overlooked in Vietnam.

Travel RoK’s Busan city promotes tourism in Vietnam The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Busan port city introduced its tourism policies and plans for Vietnamese firms at a recent event held by the Busan Tourism Organisation (BTO) in Hanoi.

Travel Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields - A masterpiece of nature and humanity The Mu Cang Chai terraced rice fields are not only a magnificent sight but also an exclusive masterpiece of local people attempting to improve nature while also creating appeal for tourists to the northwest region.