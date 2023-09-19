Hanoi renews tourism products to increase attractiveness
Since the beginning of 2023, Hanoi’s tourism industry has achieved impressive growth. However, experts recommended the capital city to continue renewing its tourism products to attract more domestic and foreign visitors.
Director of the municipal Tourism Department Dang Huong Giang said that since the reopening of its door to tourists on March 15, 2022, Hanoi has carried out concerted measures, with 172 activities, including major cultural and tourism events, held to increase the attractiveness of the city’s tourism.
According to Giang, the goal of serving 22 million tourists, including 3 million foreigners, this year is reachable. However, in order to quickly match the pre-pandemic level (in 2019, Hanoi welcomed nearly 29 million visitors, including 7 million foreigners), the city still has much work to do.
At a seminar on main solutions to accelerate recovery and effective and sustainable tourism development recently held by the municipal Department of Tourism, participants advised the city to develop more products that meet tourists’ needs.
Some proposed building those related to autumn such as Fototour to capture the beauty of the more than 1,000-year-old city in this season.
Many assessed that Hanoi only has “evening” tourism, not “night-time” tourism. General Director of Hanoi Tourism Investment JSC Nhu Thi Ngan said that most of night activities in Hanoi are ended before 12:00am. Only at weekends, bars and restaurants in downtown Hoan Kiem district are allowed to open until 2:00am.
Therefore, Ngan recommended the city to have a more “open” approach and have its own policy on this issue./.