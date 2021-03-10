Using hand sanitiser …

Having their temperature checked …

Scanning a QR code to make a health declaration before entering the Temple of Literature.

These are some of the measures visitors must take when entering the Temple of Literature in Hanoi, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Banners and communications efforts on preventive measures from the Ministry of Health are placed at several spots to catch the attention of visitors.

The Hoa Lo Prison relic site welcomed about 50 visitors on the first day it reopened and will be open for the whole week starting March 9, from 8am to 5pm.

Communications efforts will be promoted at all relic sites to raise awareness about prevention measures, in particular the Ministry of Health’s “5K message”: khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfecting), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations)./.

VNA