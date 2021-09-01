Hanoi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on September 1 morning
Hanoi detected 30 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantined sites and locked down areas, in the past 12 hours to 6am on September 1, according to the municipal Department of Health.
People in close contact with COVID-19 patients living in an alley on Nguyen Trai Street, Thanh Xuan district, are sent to quarantine sites. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi detected 30 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantined sites and locked down areas, in the past 12 hours to 6am on September 1, according to the municipal Department of Health.
Thanh Xuan district, now the city’s largest COVID-19 hotspot, accounts for the highest number of infections, with 23 cases. Other infections were recorded in the districts of Dong Da (3), Ha Dong (2) and Dan Phuong (2).
The city has been applying social distancing since July 24 to curb the spread of the pandemic.
Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections started on April 27, Hanoi has logged 3,298 cases.
Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 462,096 as of 6pm on August 31, with death toll hitting 11,064.
The country has administered over 19.96 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, with close to 2.62 million people fully vaccinated with two jabs./.