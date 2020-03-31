Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND on March 31 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on March 31, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Construction group to buy back 10 million treasury shares The Hoa Binh Construction Group has announced that it will spend 70 billion VND (2.94 million USD) buying back 10 million treasury shares (code HBC) from April 3 to May 2 in a bid to stabilise its stock price in the market.

Business Infographic Vietnam's GDP grows 3.82 pct in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 is projected to grow 3.82 percent year-on-year, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period.

Business European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.