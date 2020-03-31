Business Construction group to buy back 10 million treasury shares The Hoa Binh Construction Group has announced that it will spend 70 billion VND (2.94 million USD) buying back 10 million treasury shares (code HBC) from April 3 to May 2 in a bid to stabilise its stock price in the market.

Business Infographic Vietnam's GDP grows 3.82 pct in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 is projected to grow 3.82 percent year-on-year, the lowest pace during the 2011-2020 period.

Business European Council passes final procedure for EVFTA The European Council on March 30 passed a decision to ratify the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), paving the way for the deal to come into force.

Business Vietnam-Israel trade surpasses 236 million USD in two months Trade between Vietnam and Israel reached 236.58 million USD in the first two months of this year, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Israel.