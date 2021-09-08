Health HCM City, Hanoi accelerate testing, vaccinations against COVID-19 Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are taking every effort to speed up testing and vaccinations against COVID-19 as the two largest cities of Vietnam continue experiencing complex developments of the pandemic.

Health Hanoi completes 81.78 percent of mass testing plan Hanoi had fulfilled 81.78 percent of its target to collect 1 million samples for mass COVID-19 testing, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Hanoi speeds up vaccination drive The capital of Hanoi had opened more than 1,200 vaccination facilities as of September 6 to ensure all citizens aged 18 and above can receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot before September 15.