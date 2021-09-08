Hanoi reports 35 more COVID-19 cases on September 8 morning
Hanoi confirmed 35 new COVID-19 infections, including seven in the community and 28 in quarantine areas, on September 8 morning.
Taking samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi confirmed 35 new COVID-19 infections, including seven in the community and 28 in quarantine areas, on September 8 morning.
Among the new cases, 10 were recorded in Thanh Tri district, eight each in Thanh Xuan and Hai Ba Trung districts, four in Hoang Mai district, three in Thuong Tin district, and one each in Dong Da and Cau Giay districts.
Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 began in the country on April 27, Hanoi has logged 3,658 cases, comprising 1,578 detected in the community and 2,080 others already under quarantine.
Notably, the outbreaks in Thanh Xuan Trung ward of Thanh Xuan district, Van Mieu and Van Chuong wards in Dong Da district, where many patients were detected in a short time, has so far recorded 516 cases, 117 cases and 90 cases, respectively./.