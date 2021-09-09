Hanoi reports additional 32 new COVID-19 cases
Hanoi reported 32 new COVID-19 infections, all in locked-down or quarantine areas, on September 9 noon.
Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi reported 32 new COVID-19 infections, all in locked-down or quarantine areas, on September 9 noon.
Thanh Xuan district is still the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the capital city with 20 new cases.
Four were recorded in Thanh Tri district, three in Dong Da district, three in Hai Ba Trung district and two in Hoang Mai district.
Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 began in the country on April 27, Hanoi has logged 3,695 cases, comprising 1,578 detected in the community and 2,117 others already under quarantine.
Major hotspots of the city includes Thanh Xuan Trung ward of Thanh Xuan district, Van Mieu and Van Chuong wards in Dong Da district./.