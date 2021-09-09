Health Da Nang aims to give at least one COVID-19 shot to all over-18 residents in September The central city of Da Nang aims to give at least one COVID-19 shot to all local residents over 18 years old within September, said Chairman of the city People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh at a meeting of the municipal Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on September 7.

Health Vietnam to cooperate with French firm to conduct clinical trials of XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan held an online working session with France’s Xenothera company on cooperation to conduct the third phase of clinical trial of Xenothera-developed XAV-19 COVID-19 treatment drug and the transfer of XAV-19 production technology to Vietnam.