Hanoi requests efficient use of COVID-19 vaccines
Districts and towns across Hanoi must be responsible for keeping COVID-19 vaccination to schedule and efficiently use the COVID-19 vaccines they have received to avoid wastefulness, according to an official notice from the municipal People’s Committee.
Students from Be Van Dan Secondary School in Hanoi's Dong Da district receive COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: VNA)
The committee issued the instruction as the capital city is striving to speed up COVID-19 vaccine inoculation for people aged five and above to deal with the current spike of new cases.
Local authorities are asked to increase people’s accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines by flexibly arranging injection sites. For example, in addition to fixed vaccination points, mobile ones can be set up at industrial parks, schools and others, the official notice said.
Districts and towns must prepare personnel, drugs and medical supplies to get ready for any pandemic emergency and make sure that every citizen can gain the fastest and earliest access to health care services at grassroot level. They must also take drastic actions to promptly and effectively control the virus in the event of a COVID-19 resurgence, it added.
Any organisation or district that fails to do so, causing a wide-spread outbreak, will be held accountable, it noted.
Local administrations are requested to accelerate awareness campaigns to encourage people to strictly observe COVID-19 control rules and get vaccine booster shots. Residents must be provided with updates on the pandemic situation, associated risks from new variants and suitable virus prevention measures./