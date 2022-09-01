Health Vietnam among top 4 nations with best HIV/AIDS treatment quality Vietnam is currently one of four countries offering the best HIV/AIDS treatment in the world along with Germany, the UK and Switzerland, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son at a recent fundraising event for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Health Vietnam logs 3,241 new COVID-19 cases on August 30 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,408,952 with 3,241 new cases recorded on the past 24 hours to 4pm August 30, according to the Ministry of Health.