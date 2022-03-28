Hanoi revamps for SEA Games 31
Work on revamping and upgrading streets and venues for SEA Games 31, especially in the capital city of Hanoi has been speeded up in the capital city of Hanoi for get them ready for the big regional sport event that gets going in May.
Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee issued a directive on decoration and environmental sanitation of the capital to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
Under the theme “for a clean and beautiful Hanoi”, the capital city will carry out a cleanup campaign citywide on every Saturday at 6:30, starting from April 1 to May 31, 2022.
At the same time, the city will promote urban embellishment forwarding to a safe and green city.
Besides, Hanoi also promotes an image of friendly, warm and civilized city and its people./.