Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee issued a directive on decoration and environmental sanitation of the capital to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

Under the theme “for a clean and beautiful Hanoi”, the capital city will carry out a cleanup campaign citywide on every Saturday at 6:30, starting from April 1 to May 31, 2022.

At the same time, the city will promote urban embellishment forwarding to a safe and green city.

Besides, Hanoi also promotes an image of friendly, warm and civilized city and its people./.

VNA