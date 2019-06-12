Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and newly-accredited Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Hojlund Christensen (Photo: thanglong.chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi stands ready to create favourable conditions for Danish investors who come to seek investment opportunities and do business in the capital city, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has said.Chung made the statement at a reception for newly-accredited Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Hojlund Christensen on June 11.He informed his guest of the city’s socio-economic development in the past year, and stressed Hanoi always treasures cooperation with European enterprises in the fields of smart city development, electricity management and healthcare.The Danish diplomat said that Danish companies have considerable experience in environmental pollution treatment, construction of traffic infrastructure, and smart city development, and they are willing to cooperate with the city in the fields.As Hanoi plays an important role in Vietnam-Denmark cooperation, he affirmed that he will serve as a bridge to bolster collaboration between Hanoi and Danish localities and companies.Regarding his guest’s recommendations to organise activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Denmark diplomatic ties in 2021, Chung pledged support for the events.-VNA