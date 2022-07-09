At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – “Hanoi Sales Promotion” 2022 opened on July 8 in Times City, Hoang Mai ward, Hanoi, aiming to stimulate consumer demand, ease difficulties, promote production and business as well as improve enterprises' competitiveness.



The event is part of the concentrated promotion programme of the capital city with discounts of up to 100% in more than 2,000 points of sale.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, stressed that it is one of the important activities of the department in particular and the city in general, in order to stimulate domestic demand and recover production and business, thus contributing to municipal socio-economic development in the post-COVID-19 period.



The event, which runs until July 12, drew the participation of more than 100 companies operating in various fields such as industry, food, telecommunications, information technology, education and training.



Within the framework of the Hanoi promotion programme, the department will continue to organise a series of fairs and exhibitions to boost domestic consumption, such as 2022 "Cashless Event" in July and the "Hanoi White Night" 2022./.