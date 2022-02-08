Society Over 96 percent of Hanoi workers return to work after Tet holiday As of 10am on February 7, or the first working day following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, 90.24 percent of plants in Hanoi had resumed operations, and 96.13 percent of workers had returned to work, according to the Hanoi Federation of Labour.

Society Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers join charity trip in South Sudan The level-2 field hospital No.3 of Vietnam engaging in the United Nations peacekeeping mission together with Ghana’s Formed Police Unit (FPU) recently arranged the first charity trip of the year to Bentiu Central Prison in South Sudan.

Society 36 flights carry over 2,000 Vietnamese citizens back home From January 31 to February 7, foreign airlines conducted 36 regular and irregular flights transporting 2,055 Vietnamese passengers from Taiwan (China), Cambodia, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and the Middle East and Turkey back home.