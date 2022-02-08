Hanoi: Schools expected to reopen for more primary, secondary students from February 21
Face-to-face learning for students from the first to sixth grades have been proposed to be resumed in 12 more districts in Hanoi on February 21.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Face-to-face learning for students from the first to sixth grades have been proposed to be resumed in 12 more districts in Hanoi on February 21.
The proposal was made by the capital’s Department of Education and Training at a virtual meeting on February 7 following the municipal authorities’ earlier decision of allowing students of these grades in 18 suburban districts and towns to go back to school from February 10.
The meeting reviewed the preparation for the resumption of face-to-face learning targeting seventh to twelfth graders in the city from February 8.
Reports from education and training offices of 30 local towns and districts showed that all works had been done as of 6pm on February 7, ready to welcome back the students in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
According to the department’s statistics, more than 99 percent of teachers, educational staff, and students at the secondary and high school levels in Hanoi have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Vietnam logged 16,815 new COVID-19 infections on February 7. Hanoi recorded the highest number of infections with 2,988, followed by Nghe An with 1,247 and Da Nang with 935./.