Hanoi: Schools remain closed until April 5
Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has extended school closures until April 5 to ensure safety for local students amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
The statement was made by Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung during a meeting of the city’s steering committee for the COVID-19 prevention and control on the evening of March 18.
Chung requested the municipal education department to report to the Ministry of Education and Training on alternative lesson delivery plans and schedules and prepare for increasing televised lessons to allow students to study from home while ensuring the quality of education.
On the same day, the capital city started tracking people in quarantine via a mobile application called Hanoi Smart City.
Chairman Chung advised local residents to stay at home, avoid large gatherings and non-essential use of public transport while shops of non-essential products and services should be closed to contain the spread of the COVID-19.
As of March 18 night, Vietnam recorded 76 infection cases, of which 16 have been fully recovered./.