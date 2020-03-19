Society Vietnamese flock home from overseas As more and more countries throughout Asia and Europe start to close borders with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, thousands of Vietnamese citizens are rushing home.

Society COVID-19: Body temperature equipment granted to Vinh Phuc The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) – Vinh Phuc II branch handed over 130 body temperature equipment products worth 200 million VND (8,600 USD) to schools in Phuc Yen city, the northern province of Vinh Phuc on March 18.

Society COVID-19: Noi Bai tightens medical control over passengers on entry Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has intensified the control over the entry of passengers as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Society Ministry announces latest flights carrying COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 18 night announced two flights that landed in Vietnam over the last few days carrying passengers who have since tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).