Society Three bridges planned to improve transportation in HCM City Three new bridges in HCM City are expected to make travel more convenient, improve regional connectivity and reduce traffic jams.

Society Hanoi allows re-opening of Huong Pagoda on February 16, cinemas, theatres on February 10, The Huong Pagoda and spiritual sites in the special national relic site - Huong Son complex in My Duc district, Hanoi, will officially welcome back visitors from the 16th day of the first lunar month, which falls on February 16 this year.

Society Vietnam Airlines accelerating connection with young people National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been accelerating partnership with major universities nationwide to expand connection with young people.

Society National biodiversity strategy to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the national biodiversity strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2050.