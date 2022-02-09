Hanoi schools striving to leave no students behind
Many schools in Hanoi have been making plans and preparations to welcome students back while still maintaining online teaching, as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.
A class of Tran Phu High School in Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Many schools in Hanoi have been making plans and preparations to welcome students back while still maintaining online teaching, as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.
Ngoc Lam Secondary School, based in Long Bien district, reopened on February 8, but 30 of its students still continue to learn online as they are linked with infection cases.
Principal Ngo Hong Giang said the school has installed videoconferencing equipment at 20 classrooms to help those staying at home to study at the same time with their classmates present at school. It always puts students’ interests above all with the hope that none of them suffers from interrupted learning or lag behind their peers.
Nguyen Quy Xuan, Principal of the Long Bien-based Phuc Loi High School, said three classrooms for online teaching have been prepared for each grade to serve the students unable to go to school.
He noted there are over 40 students having to learn remotely due to different reasons, but equipment necessary for the work have been geared up while the school has also devised flexible plans in case some teachers are unable to come.
Schools in Hoang Mai district are also combining online and in-person teaching. While Mai Dong Secondary School has arranged three rooms for hybrid teaching for each of the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades, Yen So Secondary School has prepared six for teaching students from the 6th to 9th grades via teleconference.
In Cau Giay district, Nghia Tan Secondary School has organised drills in anticipation of different circumstances so that educational activities won’t be affected, according to Vice Principal Hoang Minh Cuong.
Students from the 7th to 12th grades across Hanoi has returned to school since February 8 after a long hiatus caused by COVID-19.
Pupils from the first to sixth grades in Hanoi's 18 suburban districts and town will resume face-to-face learning on February 10. Meanwhile, those in the remaining districts are expected to come back to school on February 21./.