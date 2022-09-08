Culture - Sports Preserving the features of the traditional Mid-autumn Festival The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 opened along the “mural street” of Phung Hung in Hanoi on September 7, with interesting activities to be held. Lasting until the official Mid-Autumn Festival on September 10, the event is being organised by the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter.

Culture - Sports Vietnam’s Sahako win AFF Futsal Cup semi-final berth Sahako FC of Vietnam came from behind to beat Malaysian Selangor MAC 2-1 in the Group B of the AFF Futsal Cup 2022 at Terminal 21 in Korat on September 6.

Culture - Sports Hanoi honoured as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination Hanoi was honoured as Asia’s Leading City Break Destination at the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2022 – Region: Asia & Oceania held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7, according to the Hanoi Department of Tourism.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Night honours quintessence of Vietnamese rice A Vietnam Night, themed “Quintessence of Vietnamese Rice,” took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 as part of the ongoing 16th International Travel Expo HCM City (ITE HCMC 2022).