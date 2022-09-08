Hanoi seeks cooperation with int’l experts in preserving Thang Long Imperial Citadel
Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh had a meeting on September 7 with an international delegation attending the conference on the 20-year restoration and promotion of Thang Long Imperial Citadel.
The delegation was led by Marie-Laure Lavenir, Director General of the International Council for the Preservation of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) – an independence advisory agency for the UNESCO.
Thanh highlighted Vietnam’s commitments to the UNESCO in preserving heritage, saying that from now to 2025, the city will focus on three major tasks of strengthening archaeological work; displaying artifacts related to Thang Long Imperial Citadel; and restoring tourist areas.
He expressed his hope that the conference will contribute to the restoration, preservation and promotion of values of Thang Long Imperial Citadel, helping promoting the unique cultural values of Thang Long-Hanoi and Vietnam among international friends.
Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh (R) presents souvernir to Marie-Laure Lavenir, Director General of the ICOMOS (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
For her part, Lavenir highlighted the importance of the conference which reviews the 20-year efforts in preserving Thang Long Imperial Citadel as well as the city’s cooperation with research institutes as well as domestic and foreign experts in the work.
The meeting was part of the two-day workshop held on September 8-9 to discuss the 20-year experiences in the preservation of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long.
The workshop is co-organised by the Hanoi People’s Committee, UNESCO Office in Hanoi, and the Vietnam Association of Historical Sciences. The event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage – the 1972 UNESCO Convention./.