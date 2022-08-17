At the meeting. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is seeking experience from Singapore in urban governance, social housing development and enhancing capacity for cadres, Chairman of municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh has said.



At a reception for Singapore’s Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam on August 16, Thanh appreciated Singapore's support to Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular over the past time, saying he expected the two sides will take practical actions to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 10 years of strategic partnership in 2023.

Referring to the municipal resolution on the city’s master planning for 2030, with a vision to 2045, the Hanoi official asked Singapore to provide support in terms of experts in this regard.

For his part, the ambassador said Singapore always attaches great importance to developing the partnership with Vietnam, affirming that he will try his best to strengthen the relationship between Hanoi and Singapore.



Ratnam also proposed that both sides further promote cooperation in education and create opportunities for their businesses to exchange, thereby taking the bilateral relationship to a new height./.