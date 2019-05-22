Vice Chairman of the municipal Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung (R) and Politburo member of the French Communist Party Jean Charles Nefgre (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the municipal Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung expressed his delight at growing Vietnam-France ties during a working session in the capital city on May 22 with Jean Charles Nefgre, Politburo member of the French Communist Party (PCF).



Speaking highly of the PCF’s activities, Hung said the PCF is one of the communist parties that have closest relations with the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and always accompanies and assists the CPV in socialism building.



He said Hanoi’s authorities will continue joint work to hold the ATP professional tennis tournament in Hanoi in 2020.



About environmental issues, Hung said Hanoi looks to build a clean waterworks meeting European standards towards the goal that 100 percent of local residents will be provided with clean water by 2020.



Over the past three years, Hanoi has changed its traditional garbage collection and treatment process, towards building waste-to-power plants instead of landfills, he said, adding that he hoped France will actively partner with the capital city in these fields.



Nefgre, for his part, said the PCF plays a role in promoting ties between the French government and other countries, as well as seeking common development orientations.



He mentioned cooperation opportunities in environmental hygiene, waste collection and treatment, clean water supply in Hanoi, and discussed the possibility to hold the ATP professional tennis tournament.



The PCF official expressed his wish to explore Hanoi’s demand for environmental pollution treatment.



According to him, French firms are interested in renewing Hanoi’s railway station so he wished that the municipal authorities would create favourable conditions to carry out projects in the field.-VNA