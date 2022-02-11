Politics Party leader’s book on Vietnam’s path to socialism draws large attention The recently-released book, titled “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam”, by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has drawn large attention from Party officials, members and people nationwide.

Politics NA Chairman congratulates Iranian parliamentary leader on National Day National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on the occasion of the National Day of Iran (February 11, 1979-2022).

Politics Algeria hopes for stronger economic partnership with Vietnam: Ambassador Algeria hopes to further bolster its economic partnership with Vietnam to match the sound political ties between the two countries, according to Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Boubazine Abdelhamid.