The capital city of Hanoi is working to build a greater number of accommodation establishments and calling for more luxury projects to meet the increasing demands of tourists (Photo: vietbao.vn)

The capital city of Hanoi is working to build a greater number of accommodation establishments and call for more luxury projects to meet the increasing demands of tourists.The city is currently home to nearly 3,500 accommodation facilities, with more than 60,800 rooms. Notably, there are 67 hotels with between three- to five-star ratings, seven luxury condotel complexes, as well as about 10,860 houses being leased to foreigners.In 2018, Hanoi welcomed 26.31 million visitors, including more than 6 million foreigners.The number of visitors to Hanoi in the first three months of this year is estimated at more than 7.47 million visitors, a rise of 10.6 percent year-on-year, announced the municipal Department of Tourism.Of the figure, there are nearly 5.6 million domestic visitors and 1.88 million foreign tourists, up 9 and 15.5 percent over the previous year, respectively.The city’s tourism sector is projected to earn over 26.95 billion VND (1.16 million USD) in the period, representing a year-on-year surge of 32 percent.In 2019, Hanoi aims to lure more than 28.9 million tourists, up 10.1 percent over 2018, including over 7 million foreign visitors, up 17 percent. Tourism revenue for the year is expected to rise by 34 percent to hit 103.8 trillion VND (4.46 billion USD).According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city needs an additional 38,000 rooms by 2025 to meet the demand of holidaymakers. At present, as many as 75 projects have received investment or are currently underway, of which 13 projects are expected to complete this year.In 2018, the US-based Time magazine listed Hanoi as one of the top eight destinations for all visitors, while Mastercard named it in the top 10 Southeast Asian cities with the highest number of business visitors, and Airbnb highlighted Hanoi as one of the two Vietnamese cities with the highest number of booked rooms.–VNA