Travel Forbes spotlights Vietnamese hospitality sector’s creativity amid pandemic US business magazine Forbes has recently published an article highlighting the Vietnamese hospitality sector’s creativity to survive the COVID-19 blow.

Destinations Beauty of young rice terraces in Lai Chau Terraced fields in mountainous border villages in Muong Te district, Lai Chau province, are in the young rice season, with the vast green space creating a stunning view.

Travel Tours to world’s largest cave fully booked throughout the year Exclusive adventure tours taking visitors into Son Doong cave, the largest cave in the world located in Quang Binh province, are fully booked for the entirety of the year ahead.

Destinations Ideas for getaways in March Most Vietnamese spend the first lunar month of the year with their families. With that month has ended and with COVID-19 largely under control, many have planned outings and trips with friends. If you’re thinking the same way, here are some ideas.