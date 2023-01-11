Business Banking industry difficulties forecast to continue in 2023: analysts The banking industry will continue to face difficulties in 2023 in the context of the real estate market downtrend and the less positive import and export outlook, analysts forecast.

Business Vietnam continues to grow fast in 2023: British expert Vietnam will continue to be one of the fastest growing mid-range economies with an economic expansion of around 6% in 2023, according to Andrew Huntley, Senior Managing Director at BDA Partners, a London-based investment banking advisor for Asia.

Business Vietnam emerging as RoK’s major importer of powdered milk Vietnam is emerging as a major importer of powdered milk from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that is facing low birth rate.